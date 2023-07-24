Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021, in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Courtney C. Crump, 28, Evans Mills, was charged by city police Friday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, and moving from lane unsafely.

Crump was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and provided a breath sample of 0.23% blood alcohol content. She was issued citations answerable to City Court.

