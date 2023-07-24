WATERTOWN — Courtney C. Crump, 28, Evans Mills, was charged by city police Friday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, and moving from lane unsafely.
Crump was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and provided a breath sample of 0.23% blood alcohol content. She was issued citations answerable to City Court.
Ashley S. Sanchez, 27, Cross Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Sunday with operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and driving while intoxicated.
Sanchez is to appear in City Court.
Joey G. Ostrom, 29, Starbuck Avenue, Watertown, was charged by city police Sunday with endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Ostrom allegedly grabbed/yanked the victim’s arm while the victim was feeding a 1-year-old and threw a recliner in the kitchen while in the presence of a 7-year-old.
Ostrom was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Chandra A. Pacheco, 35, Starbuck Avenue, Watertown, was charged by city police Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Pacheco allegedly grabbed the shirt of the victim and ripped it off of them causing damage to the shirt.
Pacheco was processed and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment.
Tiffany R. Lowe, 34, Curtis Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
According to police records, Lowe allegedly damaged a tree that was valued at $950 by repeatedly striking it with an aluminum baseball bat.
Lowe was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Kelly L. Martin, 46, High Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Martin allegedly intentionally damaged the front and rear passenger side windows of a 2003 Nissan X-terra that belonged to the victim by smashing the windows.
Martin was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was held pending arraignment.
Rodrick D. Jenkins, 37, no listed address was charged by city police Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
According to police records, Jenkins allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection by entering the victim’s residence and refusing to leave. Jenkins was previously convicted of second-degree criminal contempt on July 6.
Jenkins was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
