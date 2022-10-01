WATERTOWN — Aaron J. Jones, Jr., 23, of North Hamilton Street, was charged by city police Friday with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Jones allegedly used his right hand to apply pressure to the female victims neck and throat during a domestic incident at 116 N. Hamilton St. He also allegedly punched the same female victim in the face during a domestic incident.
Mr. Jones was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and processed and held pending arraignment.
Patrick A. Francis, 27, of Clay Street, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree burglary, a felony, and petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Francis allegedly entered the residence of the victim and stole a pair of women’s Nike sneakers, pair of North Face snowboarding pants and a SDA soccer jersey with a value of $305.74.
Mr. Francis was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court on Sept. 30.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.