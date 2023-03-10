Eric M. Podvin, 26, of Mill Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Thursday with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Podvin allegedly shoved the victim while a refrain-from order of protection was in place.
Mr. Podvin was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was held pending arraignment.
Christopher M. Rebensky, 35, of Plum Avenue in Watertown, was charged by city police on Thursday with third-degree burglary, a felony, and petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Rebensky allegedly entered the victim’s garage and stole cans and bottles.
Mr. Rebensky was transported to the Metro Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
