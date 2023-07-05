WATERTOWN — Courtney N. Cain, 37, Factory Street, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree criminal trespass.
WATERTOWN — Courtney N. Cain, 37, Factory Street, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Cain allegedly entered a St. Mary Street residence and remained without the owner’s permission.
Cain was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
George M. Kovalik, 47, Dexter, was charged by city police Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Kovalik allegedly threw a 12 pack of glass bottles of Redd’s Apple Ale that belonged to someone else in the parking lot of Price Chopper on Arsenal Street which caused several of the bottles to break.
Kovalik was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Anthony W. Ritchie, 38, North Pearl Avenue, was charged by city police on Tuesday with resisting arrest.
According to police records, Ritchie allegedly attempted to free an arrested person by pulling on the arms of the arresting officer.
Ritchie was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing and was released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Brenda A. Tabor, 42, Mundy Street, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Tabor allegedly shoved a uniformed city police officer while he was performing his duties.
Tabor was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing and was released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
