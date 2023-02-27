Nicholas M. Sykes, 35, of Waite Avenue in Watertown, was charged by city police Sunday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Sykes allegedly stole $55.48 worth of merchandise from Tractor Supply.
Mr. Sykes was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Christian A.W. Jordan, 35, of Franklin Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Mr. Jordan allegedly refused to leave the Transitional Living Services residence at 214 Clinton St. after being told to leave by an employee. Mr. Jordan also was allegedly told previously that he is not allowed on the premises.
Mr. Jordan was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Timothy P. Tarzia, 57, of Washington Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with third-degree assault.
According to police records, Mr. Tarzia allegedly hit a woman in the face.
Mr. Tarzia was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was held pending arraignment in City Court on Sunday.
Christopher S. Soules, 31, of Ball Road in Black River, was charged by city police Saturday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a felony, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, circumventing an ignition interlock, following too close, leaving a personal injury accident and having alcohol or cannabis in a motor vehicle.
According to police records, Mr. Soules had a blood alcohol content of 0.26%.
Mr. Soules was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment on Saturday.
Albert L. Ortlieb, 30, of Route 12 in Copenhagen, was charged by city police Saturday when police executed a bench warrant.
Mr. Ortlieb was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was held pending arraignment on Saturday.
