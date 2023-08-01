WATERTOWN — Allissa M. Otis, 26, no listed address, was charged by city police Thursday when police executed a bench warrant and third-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Otis allegedly entered private property and remained in an RV on the property without the owner’s permission.
Otis was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed, and held pending arraignment in City Court.
Casey G. Clevenger, 36, Thompson Boulevard, was charged by city police Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Clevenger allegedly pushed the victim while they were holding a 4-year-old child using his face and body while holding his hands behind his back.
Police also say Clevenger took a cellphone from the victim while they were attempting to call for emergency services.
Clevenger was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Amber L. Bruzy, 29, Calcium, was charged by city police Saturday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and failure to keep right.
According to police records, Bruzy allegedly exited the parking lot in the 100 block of Arsenal Street on the north side of the street. She then crossed south over Arsenal Street failing to use the proper lane and struck a retaining wall at the Jefferson County Court Complex, damaging the wall.
Police say her BAC was 0.17%.
Bruzy was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Patrick S. Murphy, 28, no listed address, was charged by city police Monday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, Murphy allegedly possessed three double-bladed daggers contained in a sheath in his right pocket.
Murphy was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court. Police add there was an active Jefferson County warrant for Murphy’s arrest. He was turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
David J. Robinson, 27, North Meadow Street, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree harassment, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal contempt, a felony. Police also executed a bench warrant.
According to police records, Robinson allegedly struck a uniformed officer with the Watertown Police Department while attempting to run away and resist arrest. Police say he also pulled his arm away from the officer and ran away after being told he was under arrest.
Robinson was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held. He also had two separate warrants out of Watertown City Court.
