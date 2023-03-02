Alycia G. Parson, 20, of Huntington Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Ms. Parson allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection. Ms. Parson allegedly told the victim to “stop looking at me or I’ll beat your (expletive)” while passing each other walking down the street.
Ms. Parson was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Addie G. Vereen, 32, of Starbuck Avenue in Watertown, was charged by city police Wednesday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Vereen allegedly stole imitation flowers when she took them from someone’s yard and threw them away.
Ms. Vereen was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
