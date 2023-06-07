WATERTOWN — Taylor J. Miller, 21, Ohio Street, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree harassment, second-degree strangulation, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Mr. Miller allegedly struck the victim several times in the head with a pillow-covered fist and bit the victim on both arms, causing marks.
Police also allege that Mr. Miller covered the mouth and nose of the victim, which caused the victim to feel as though passing out was imminent.
Police also say he engaged in a physical altercation in the presence of a 1-year-old child.
Mr. Miller was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court.
Troy M. Heise, 33, St. Mary Street, was charged by city police on Thursday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and driving without a license.
Mr. Heise was issued an appearance ticket and a traffic ticket. He is to appear in City Court on June 14.
Gladys J. Nagy, 29, Shady Avenue, Lowville, was charged by city police on Saturday when police executed a bench warrant.
Ms. Nagy was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Rose M. Mckenna, 69, Hancock Street, was charged by city police on Sunday with third-degree menacing.
According to police records, Ms. Mckenna allegedly threw a planter table at the victim in close proximity causing the victim to jump away in fear.
Ms. Mckenna was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and later held pending arraignment.
Jonathan C. Mills, 37, Route 37, was charged by city police on Friday when police executed a bench warrant.
Police say the original charge was petit larceny.
Mr. Mills was held pending arraignment in CAP Court.
Shawn M. Vanepps, 48, no listed address, was charged by city police on Friday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records. Mr. Vanepps allegedly struck the victim in the head with a cell phone while there was a valid stay-away and refrain-from order of protection for the victim. Police also allege that Mr. Vanepps engaged in a physical altercation with a 3-year-old in close proximity.
He was also arrested when police executed a bench warrant for fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Mr. Vanepps was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court on Saturday.
Michael C. G. McIntyre, 43, Bronson Street, was charged by city police on Monday with endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, McIntyre allegedly said the child’s name and yelled sexually explicit comments toward a 9-year-old child, whom he caused to be afraid and run home.
McIntyre was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court on Tuesday.
Deakin A. Carrow, 22, Maple Street in Beaver Falls, was charged by city police on Monday with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Carrow allegedly violated an order of protection when he subjected the protected party to unwanted physical contact during a domestic incident. Police allege that Mr. Carrow forcibly grabbed the victim by both arms during a domestic incident.
Mr. Carrow was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing and was held pending arraignment in City Court on Tuesday.
Brian G. Arnold, 52, West Main Street, was charged by city police on Monday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Arnold allegedly stole a $1.79 Natty Daddy.
Mr. Arnold was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with a ticket to appear in Watertown City Court on June 14.
Arthur J. John, 35, Route 12, was charged by city police on Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and second-degree menacing.
According to police records, Mr. John allegedly displayed “a dangerous instrument” to two victims and was swinging it around toward them. Police said the instrument was a screwdriver which Mr. John intended to use against the victims when he displayed it at them during a domestic dispute. Police also say he was convicted of a crime most recently on March 8, 2022.
Mr. John was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.