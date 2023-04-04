WATERTOWN — Craig G. Hoistion, 45, West Prospect Street, was charged by city police Monday with criminal mischief and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle after allegedly taking a phone from someone and preventing them from calling for emergency assistance. He was held pending arraignment.
