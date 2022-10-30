WATERTOWN — Dylan J. Ubriaco, 22, of North Broad Street in Carthage was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Mr. Ubriaco allegedly entered and unlawfully remained in a home on Gale Street without the homeowner’s permission.
Mr. Ubriaco was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court on Saturday.
Steven G. Freeman, 58, of Wells Street in Gloversville was charged by city police on Friday when police executed a warrant.
Mr. Freeman was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in City of Watertown Court on Saturday.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.