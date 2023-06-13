WATERTOWN — Patricia J. Perras, 55, Franklin Street in Watertown, was charged by city police June 7 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree assault, a felony.
According to police records, Ms. Perras stabbed and cut the victim with a steak knife several times. Police say this caused the victim to suffer lacerations and puncture wounds to their left arm that required stitches.
Ms. Perras was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing and was held pending arraignment in City Court.
Jeremiah J. Haley, 64, Gill Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Friday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Haley allegedly disobeyed a warrant of eviction by remaining on the premises of 1429 Gill St. after being advised by the city constable and city police to leave.
Mr. Haley was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court.
Martin J. Reese III, 27, no listed address, was charged by city police Thursday with petit larceny. Police also executed a bench warrant.
According to police records, Mr. Reese allegedly stole $139.15 worth of merchandise from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Mr. Reese was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and issued an appearance ticket. Police say he was held on the warrant awaiting arraignment. He was set to appear in CAP Court on Thursday.
Amanda R. Bartlett, 37, no listed address, was charged by city police on Thursday with third-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Ms. Bartlett allegedly entered into and remained in a storage container with no permission to do so at a Factory Street residence. The container, police say, had been locked to prevent entry by an unauthorized person.
Ms. Bartlett was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable in City Court on June 28.
Colin S. Davis, 28, Weaver Road in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Davis allegedly violated a stay away order of protection when he contacted the protected party through text messages, phone calls, and third party.
Mr. Davis was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed, and held pending arraignment at CAP Court on June 9.
Kristopher C. Sprague, 41, County Route 181, was charged by city police on Saturday when police executed a bench warrant.
Mr. Sprague was held pending arraignment in CAP Court on Saturday.
Halley F. Crosbie, 37, Mechanic Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, second-degree burglary, a felony, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree menacing.
According to police records, Ms. Crosbie allegedly broke into the victim’s residence, grabbed scissors, and threatened to kill the victim. Police say she broke a window near the side door in order to enter the residence.
Ms. Crosbie was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and requested Guilfoyle Ambulance for wrist pain. She was transported to Samaritan Medical Center, released and transported back to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and arraigned at CAP Court on Saturday.
Robert L. Gonio, 51, Factory Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with a probation violation.
Mr. Gonio was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Loretta K. Babcock, 50, Central Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. Babcock allegedly grabbed the forearm of the victim after being previously warned not to do so.
Ms. Babcock was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing and released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on June 28.
Michaele J. Reid, 35, Huntington Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
According to police records, Ms. Reid allegedly possessed a clear vile with a blue cap, and a clear baggie both which contained a crystal-like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. Police say the total amount tested was weighed and showed an aggregate weight of 0.65 ounces and appeared packaged in a manner for sale.
Police say Ms. Reid was fingerprinted and processed with an anticipated court appearance date of June 12 in City Court.
Juan C. Guzman, 44, of Waterman Drive, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Guzman allegedly violated a stay away order of protection when he drafted and mailed two letters to the protected party.
Mr. Guzman was fingerprinted and processed at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office intake with an anticipated appearance date in City Court.
James P. Adams, 44, Churchill Road in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and no or insufficient tail lamps.
According to police records, Mr. Adams allegedly possessed eight glassine envelopes containing a substance that tested positive for fentanyl.
Mr. Adams was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with tickets answerable to City Court on June 23.
