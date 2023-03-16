Police Blotter

Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021, in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Dakota J. Marzano, 28, of South Rutland Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Tuesday when police executed two bench warrants, and charged him with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

According to police records, Mr. Marzano allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection when he was eating lunch with the protected party. Police also say he violated an order of protection when he texted and called the same protected party several times.

