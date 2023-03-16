WATERTOWN — Dakota J. Marzano, 28, of South Rutland Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Tuesday when police executed two bench warrants, and charged him with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Marzano allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection when he was eating lunch with the protected party. Police also say he violated an order of protection when he texted and called the same protected party several times.
Mr. Marzano was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Christine J. Murphy, 37, of Middle Road in Dexter, was charged by city police Wednesday when police executed a bench warrant.
Ms. Murphy was turned over to city police by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and was processed and held pending arraignment.
Jeffrey P. Miller, 50, of County Route 27 in Constantia, was charged by city police on Tuesday when police executed a bench warrant.
Mr. Miller was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Catherine M. Melhuish, 38, of Bradley Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Tuesday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Ms. Melhuish was slowly walking in the middle of the street under a traffic light, resulting in traffic stopping at a green light to avoid hitting her. Police say she was not in a crosswalk.
Ms. Melhuish was processed on scene and released with an appearance ticket.
Lucas T. Bushey, 23, of Belmont Courts in Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree harassment, fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and second-degree robbery, a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Bushey stole $2,100 in cash from the victim’s wallet. Police also say the money was forcibly stolen when the victim was struck multiple times in the face and he demanded the money from them.
Police also say that Mr. Bushey aided and abetted another in the commission of the robbery.
Mr. Bushey was processed and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment.
Nancy L. Parker, 30, of Superior Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Monday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Parker concealed $17.48 worth of merchandise from The General Store on Bradley Street in her jacket and left the store without paying.
Ms. Parker was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
James A. Warner III, 37, of Olive Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Mr. Warner violated a stay-away order of protection when he approached the protected party and attempted to have a conversation.
Police also say Mr. Warner possessed seven white oval pills with markings consistent with clobazam, a schedule 4 controlled substance.
Mr. Warner was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Tyler J. Griffin, 20, no listed address, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, Mr. Griffin possessed a folding pocket knife while menacing the victim by threatening to impale them in the chest.
Mr. Griffin was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
