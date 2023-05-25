Justin R. Avery, 35, no listed address, was charged by city police Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Mr. Avery allegedly possessed a glassine envelope that contained a powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl.
Mr. Avery was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Watertown City Court.
Gregory P. Jones Jr., 47, Holcomb Street, was charged by city police Wednesday with third-degree burglary, a felony, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Jones allegedly remained unlawfully in a shed at Cross Street with the intent to commit grand larceny. Police say he stole a Craftsman snowblower and a Yamaha dirt bike with a total value of $1,399.99. They go on to allege that Mr. Jones took and operated a 2012 GMC Sierra.
Mr. Jones was held pending arraignment in CAP Court.
Carrie A. Presley, 36, no listed address, was charged by city police Thursday with trespass and third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
According to police records, Ms. Presley allegedly entered the property of Massey Furniture Barn Warehouse in Watertown and remained there without having a right to do so. Police also allege that she intentionally damaged a 2014 Isuzu bearing NY 71700MG that belonged to Massey Furniture Barn by breaking the passenger side window, which caused an estimated $300 worth of damage.
Ms. Presley was issued appearance tickets for Watertown City Court.
Ms. Presley was also charged by city police Thursday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, second-degree assault, a felony, and was arrested on a bench warrant.
According to police records, Ms. Presley allegedly possessed a 2-foot-long tree branch and swung it at the head of the victim. She was previously convicted of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in August 2013.
Police also allege she struck a window and air conditioner belonging to the victim which resulted in both items breaking.
Ms. Presley was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment. Police say the bench warrant was issued on a third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation charge.
Jamaal C. Chaple, 40, Washington Street, was charged by city police Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Chaple allegedly punched the driver’s side door of a 2019 Ford Escape that resulted in dents that are estimated to cost $312.25 in parts to fix.
Mr. Chaple was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
