WATERTOWN – Elmer R. Davis, 53, of West Main Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Thursday with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
According to police records, Mr. Davis allegedly hit a female victim over the head with a household item that caused a severe laceration to the back of her head causing a severe laceration which resulted in her needing stitches.
