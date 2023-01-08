WATERTOWN — Kevin M. Prashaw, 61, of Public Square in Watertown was charged by city police on Saturday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Prashaw allegedly concealed Village Candles that were valued at $263.88 in Price Chopper, and then proceeded to exit the store without attempting to pay.
Police also have a second arrest report allegeding Mr. Prashaw concealed and left Price Chopper with $188.65 worth of Village Candles without attempting to pay for them.
Mr. Prashaw was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on Jan. 19.
Michael J. Demeter, 62, with no listed address, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Mr. Demeter allegedly used a credit card to gain entry to a Bronson Street address without permission.
Mr. Demeter was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was released with an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on Jan. 19.
Albert H. M. Scott, 23, of Academy Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Scott allegedly stole two candles from the breeze way of 150 Court St. when he placed the candles in his pockets and left the business.
Mr. Scott was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was released with an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on Jan. 18.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.