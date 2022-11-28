Sara M. Lavancha, 38, of Route 3 in Carthage, was charged by city police Saturday when police executed a bench warrant.
Ms. Lavancha was processed and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in Jefferson County Court on Monday.
Anthony J. Lopez, 37, of Clinton Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Friday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. Lopez engaged in a fight with another person in the 400 block of Gotham Street.
Mr. Lopez was processed on scene and issued an appearance ticket answerable to City of Watertown Court on Dec. 7.
