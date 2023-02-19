WATERTOWN — Trina M. Mcrae, 34, of Coffeen Street, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Ms. Mcrae allegedly violated a stay away order of protection when she verbally called the victim a pedophile, and sent several text messages to the victim asking them not to report the incident to the police.
Ms. Mcrae transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment in CAP Court.
Deandre J. Williams, 26, of Palmer Street, was charged by city police on Friday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, a speed violation, and a motor vehicle violation.
Mr. Williams was processed on scene and released with an appearance ticket.
