No further information was provided in the arrest report. Ms. Purvis was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court on May 22.
Dennise L. Bray, 32, Hamlin Street, was charged by city police May 5 with false personation and the execution of a bench warrant.
Ms. Bray was processed and held pending arraignment in the City Court.
Barry E. Haney, 36, Flower Avenue East, was charged by city police May 5 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Haney allegedly damaged a Samsung Galaxy A03 cellphone that was valued at $49.99 during a domestic dispute at Huntington Heights. Mr. Haney was held for CAP Court.
Vexsanna A. Jackson, 22, Fort Drum, was charged by city police May 6 with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Ms. Jackson allegedly refused to disperse the area of 312 Arsenal St. after being told by officers to do so.
Ms. Jackson was issued an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on May 26 and turned over to PMO.
Virgil J. Martin, 20, Fort Drum, was charged by city police May 6 with resisting arrest.
According to police records, Mr. Martin allegedly stood between an officer and the subject that the officer was trying to arrest. Police say that allowed the subject to begin to walk away.
Mr. Martin was issued an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on May 26 and was turned over to PMO.
Michael J. Demeter, 63, no listed address, was charged by city police May 5 when police executed a bench warrant.
Mr. Demeter was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court.
Rodrick D. Jenkins, 36, no listed address, was charged by city police Sunday with trespass.
According to police records, Mr. Jenkins allegedly remained at Samaritan Medical Center and refused treatment and refused to leave the premises after being told several times by hospital staff and uniformed police officers.
Mr. Jenkins was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on May 31.
Ryan J. Clearo, 25, and Cierra M. Tanner, 19, both of Deferiet, were charged by city police Saturday with third-degree burglary, a felony, third-degree grand larceny, a felony, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and possession of burglar’s tools.
According to police records, they allegedly stole several items belonging to Convalt Energy, including four Nordson Ultimus EFD fluid dispensers valued at approximately $1,000. Police say they removed them from a building and put them in a pickup truck.
Police also allege they damaged the handle of an entry door to a Convalt Energy building. Police also say Mr. Clearo and Ms. Tanner possessed a crowbar in a vehicle they were loading stolen property into.
Mr. Clearo and Ms. Tanner were transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where they were processed and held pending arraignment in CAP Court.
Lilith M. West, 18, Emerson Place, was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Ms. West allegedly violated a stay-away and refrain-from orders of protection when she was in the presence of the protected party during a domestic incident. Police also say Ms. West used a baseball bat to break a wooden bedroom door valued at $200 during a domestic incident.
Ms. West was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held for arraignment for CAP Court. Police go on to say she had an active warrant from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and they were notified.
Francis J. Conklin III, 46, Ten Eyck Street, was charged by city police Friday with endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Conklin punched the victim in the back of the head while she was holding a 2-month-old child.
Mr. Conklin was held pending arraignment in City Court on Saturday
