Police Blotter

Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021, in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

Jeremiah J. Haley, 64, of Gill Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Friday with second-degree harassment and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Police say Mr. Haley grabbed the victim’s hand and arm, pinned her against the wall and did not let her go, causing pain to her left arm and to the back of her head.

