Jeremiah J. Haley, 64, of Gill Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Friday with second-degree harassment and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Police say Mr. Haley grabbed the victim’s hand and arm, pinned her against the wall and did not let her go, causing pain to her left arm and to the back of her head.
Mr. Haley was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and issued an appearance ticket for City Court.
Francis G. Richardson, 30, of Flower Avenue East in Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday when police executed a bench warrant.
Ms. Richardson was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing and was held pending arraignment.
Robert W. Lyons, 33, no listed address, was charged by city police Friday with petit larceny.
Police say Mr. Lyons stole a Wrangler vest valued at $17.39 and a Carhartt hoodie valued at $59.99 from the maintenance room at 112 Franklin St.
Mr. Lyons was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Michael J. Demeter, 63, no listed address, was charged by city police Friday with petit larceny.
Police say Mr. Demeter concealed a bottle of Smirnoff vodka, valued at $19.99 and exited Ronson’s Goldstar Liquor without paying for it.
Mr. Demeter was issued an appearance ticket for City Court.
Fabian R. Lamb, 47, of Lansing Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree burglary, a felony, petit larceny, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Police say Mr. Lamb entered 511 Lansing St. Apt. 2 and stole household items including prescription medications, five round glass paperweights and a metal tea canister containing about $15 in cash.
Police say Mr. Lamb also intentionally damaged a laptop belonging to the victim.
Mr. Lamb was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Raymond A. Richardson, 34, of Morrison Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Sunday as police identified him as a fugitive of justice, a felony, driving without a license, and failure to obey a traffic device.
Mr. Richardson was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment.
Marcus D. Skelton, 34, of South Massey Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Sunday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and unsafe passing.
Mr. Skelton was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where a chemical test found his BAC to be 0.16%, police said. He was processed and released with appearance tickets for City Court.
Chad M. Bleau, 32, of Superior Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with petit larceny.
Police say Mr. Bleau stole, and subsequently sold a Chromebook valued at $249.
Mr. Bleau was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
