WATERTOWN — Martin J. Reese III, 27, of Mundy Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Reese allegedly threw a cat tree/tower with a white ceramic piggy bank on it, causing the $20 piggy bank to break.
Mr. Reese was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to Watertown City Court on Jan. 6.
Christopher A. Riley, 32, of Route 3 in Black River, was charged by city police on Thursday with false personation, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Riley allegedly possessed a dagger and intended to use it unlawfully against another person while previously being convicted of a crime on Jan. 6, 2021.
Mr. Riley also allegedly misrepresented his name and date of birth to prevent police from gathering his real identity.
Mr. Riley was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court on Friday.
Argenis I. Losano, 26, of South Massey Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
According to police records, Mr. Losano allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection.
Mr. Losano also allegedly refused to provide police with information, fingerprints, photographs and a signature.
Mr. Losano was held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court on Thursday.
Justin J. Burnash, 48, no listed address, was charged by city police on Thursday with third-degree burglary, a felony, third-degree grand larceny, a felony, and third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Burnash allegedly broke into Sweet Hello Bridal, 101 Public Square, stole property and merchandise that exceeded $3,000, and caused over $250 of damage by breaking a rear entry window.
Mr. Burnash was fingerprinted, processed, and provided a court date of Friday at Watertown City Court.
