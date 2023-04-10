Conner T. Collins, 26, Mill Street, was charged by city police Thursday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Collins allegedly attempted to grab a Guilfoyle Ambulance paramedic by the neck while the paramedic was performing his duties.
Mr. Collins was released on a criminal summons for April 21.
Patrick S. Murphy, 28, no listed address, was arrested by city police Monday when police executed a bench warrant, and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Mr. Murphy allegedly possessed a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Police say the bench warrant was for a failure to appear on a second-degree aggravated harassment charge.
Mr. Murphy was held pending arraignment.
Jena E. Hull, 35, Copenhagen, was charged by city police Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Ms. Hull allegedly possessed a set of digital scales and 40 glassine envelopes of heroin and fentanyl, with the intent to sell.
Ms. Hull was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment.
Gia Rheinel A. Duque, 29, Mechanic Street, was charged by city police Saturday when police executed a bench warrant.
Ms. Duque was processed and transported to city court for arraignment.
Ms. Duque was additionally charged Saturday with petit larceny. Police say she stole a package of mail containing COVID-19 tests. She was issued an appearance ticket for the charge.
Kyle W. Matejcik, 26, Hinds Road, was charged by city police Saturday with two counts of petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Matejcik allegedly stole two quarts of Mag 1 5w20 oil and exited the store without attempting to pay. Police also say he stole a Wahl lithium ion stainless steel all-in-one hair trimmer.
Mr. Matejcik was processed and released with appearance tickets.
Robert W. Lyons, 33, no listed address, was charged by city police Saturday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Lyons allegedly stole a glass smoking device valued at $65 from Dusty B’s CBD Shop.
Mr. Lyons was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and given an appearance ticket.
Kristi L. Biccum, 38, no listed address, was charged by city police Sunday with third-degree criminal trespass and a probation violation.
According to police records, Ms. Biccum allegedly remained in a clothing drop-off building, which was locked, by entering through the clothing drop-off port without permission from the building owner or property manager.
Ms. Biccum was issued an appearance ticket for city court.
Donald J. Murphy Jr., 37, Bushkill, Pennsylvania, was charged by city police Sunday with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Murphy allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with someone while a 16-year-old was in the same room. Police also allege that he pushed the victim, and dragged them by the hair.
Police also say that Mr. Murphy took a phone from the victim and unplugged it while they were attempting to call 911.
Mr. Murphy was held pending arraignment in city court.
Maryann L. Robinson, 32, North Colorado Avenue, was arrested by city police Friday when police executed a bench warrant, and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
According to police records, Ms. Robinson allegedly damaged a wall that separated the living room and bedroom by purposely cutting holes in the base of the wall of a Mundy Street residence. Police say the damage cost more than $250.
Police also allege Ms. Robinson was in possession of an approximate 43-inch by 73-inch mirror in her bedroom of her apartment without making an attempt to return the mirror to the owner or their property representatives.
Ms. Robinson was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment.
Jonathan C. Mills, 37, Route 37, was charged by city police Friday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Mills allegedly stole a handle-style magnet, a Nebo brand flashlight and a Milwaukee brand wire cutter from Ace Hardware.
Mr. Mills was processed and held pending arraignment in city court.
