WATERTOWN — Joshuah L. Degroodt, 28, of North Michigan Avenue in Watertown, was charged by city police on Thursday with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, and second-degree criminal impersonation.
According to police records, Mr. Degroodt allegedly knew he had a parole warrant and refused to exit a residence and comply with orders until non-lethal measures were deployed.
Mr. Degroodt also allegedly gave police the name Jason Sipher with a date of birth of Feb. 2, 1996 to avoid being arrested on a parole absconder warrant out of Orange County.
City police had also received information that there was the possibility of weapons in the residence, which resulted in them calling negotiators and a special response team, Lt. Jason Badalato said on Thursday.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Mine Resistant Ambush Protected, or MRAP vehicle, was also deployed to the scene due to the possibility of the presence of weapons.
No weapons were found in the residence.
Mr. Degroodt was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and issued an appearance ticket answerable to the City of Watertown Court on March 9.
He was then turned over to New York State Parole officer Colin Devlin as Mr. Degroodt has an active warrant of arrest out of Montgomery, N.Y., with extradition in county and surrounding counties.
Christie L. Rivera, 45, of Winslow Street in Watertown, was charged by city police when police executed a bench warrant.
Ms. Rivera was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court.
