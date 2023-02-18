Police Blotter

Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021 in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Joshuah L. Degroodt, 28, of North Michigan Avenue in Watertown, was charged by city police on Thursday with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, and second-degree criminal impersonation.

According to police records, Mr. Degroodt allegedly knew he had a parole warrant and refused to exit a residence and comply with orders until non-lethal measures were deployed.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.