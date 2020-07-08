WATERTOWN — Cory N. Nadeau, 30, of Tupper Lake, was charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by state police at 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mannsville rest area on I-81.
Lawrence J. Petrie, 41, of Watertown, was charged with petit larceny by state police at 8:07 p.m. on Tuesday at the Watertown Walmart.
David J. Taylor, 23, of Natural Bridge, was charged with reckless driving, third degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and third degree unauthorized use of a vehicle by state police at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Carthage Recreation Park.
