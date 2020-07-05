Garrett D. Cole, 26, of Watertown was charged by state police with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia on Saturday at 6:19 p.m in the town of Pamelia.
Glenn G. Miller, 72, of Weeki Wachee, Florida, was charged with fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon by state police on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. in Orleans.
Shawn V. Vendetti, 39, of Watertown was charged with three counts of seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by state police on Saturday at 2:16 a.m. in the town of Watertown.
Kyle G. Hanna, 33, who is homeless, was implicated in the case of Mr. Vendetti. Mr. Hanna was charged with second degree criminal impersonation by state police on Saturday at 2:16 a.m. Mr. Hanna was taken to the state police outpost in Pamelia, where he was given to the custody of the Watertown city police for the execution of a bench warrant against him. Mr. Hanna was taken to the Watertown city jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Bill H. Bailey, 49, of 415 Gotham St, Apt. 6, was charged by city police with second degree harassment, after police say he grabbed Michelle Ricks around her chest and arms, and then attempted to pull her into their shared apartment during a domestic incident at 9:51 p.m. Friday.
Mr. Bailey was taken to the city jail and held pending arraignment.
Joshua A. Bidwell, 21, of 26177 State Rte. 3, Apt 2, was charged by city police with second degree criminal trespass at 8:28 p.m. on Friday, after he entered the home of Stepheny Lewis, on North Hamilton Street at approximately 7:50 p.m.
