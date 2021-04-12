WATERTOWN — Nathen W. Davis, 28, of 37 Bridge Street, Carthage, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, Mr. Davis was found to be in possession of an Exergen-brand infared thermometer taken from the Samaritan Medical Center dialysis department. Police say Mr. Davis kept the thermometer with the intent of using it personally, and prevented SMC from recovering the device.
Mr. Davis was arrested, processed on-scene and released with an appearance ticket for his charge.
Susan G. Bishop, 22, of 850 Superior Street was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and an equipment violation by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, Ms. Bishop was processed at the traffic stop and released with an appearance ticket.
Joseph J. Wilson, Jr., 50, of 229 West Main Street was charged with disorderly conduct by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, at about 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Mr. Wilson was seen shouting obscenities at children in the vicinity of his home. Police say Mr. Wilson’s neighbors stepped out of their homes and appeared annoyed at the noise.
Mr. Wilson was arrested, taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket for his charge.
Douglas S. Hinton, 45, of 170 Academy Street, Apt. 2, was charged with acting in a manner to injure a child under the age of 17 and disorderly conduct by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, during a domestic incident at about 3:30 Sunday in his apartment, Mr. Hinton was seen yelling and screaming in front of two children, both about two years old.
Mr. Hinton was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Joshua A. Beaumont, 24, of 1179 Coffeen Street, was charged with petit larceny by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Beaumont stole three tall cans of Steel Reserve beer from the Byrne Dairy location on Coffeen Street in the city. The beverages had a combined value of $5.95.
Mr. Beaumont was arrested, taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket for his charge.
John D. Zuccaro, Jr., 22, of 168 Sterling Street, Apt. 5, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, at about 4 p.m. on April 9 Mr. Zuccaro broke into Apt. 3 at 168 Sterling Street by kicking the door open, and attempted to enter the apartment before he was stopped by the resident. Police say Mr. Zuccaro caused about $20 worth of damage to the door.
Mr. Zuccaro was attested, taken to the Jefferson County public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Ryan C. Hughes, 25, of 403 Coffeen Street, Apt. 1, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment by city police on Friday.
According to police records, Mr. Hughes sent Randi Skidds threatening messages through Facebook Messenger on April 8.
Mr. Hughes was arrested, processed and released on-scene with an appearance ticket for his charge. Ms. Skidds requested a stay-away order of protection against Mr. Hughes as well.
Ariel L. Come, 36, of 204 Creekwood Drive, Apt. 1, was charged with acting in a manner to injure a child under the age of 17 by city police on Friday.
According to police records, Ms. Come overdosed on an unspecified substance while she was the only responsible adult in the house with her 5-year-old child. Police say the child was unsupervised while Ms. Come overdosed until another family member returned home and contacted emergency services.
Ms. Come was arrested, processed and released on-scene with an appearance ticket for her charge.
