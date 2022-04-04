WATERTOWN — Nicholas W. McKnight, 29, of 809 Bronson St., was charged by city police on Monday with first-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, on Monday at about 1:25 a.m., Mr. McKnight violated an order of protection when he entered the protected party’s residence on Superior Street and engaged in a domestic dispute.
Mr. McKnight has previously been convicted of second-degree criminal contempt, elevating his charge Monday to a felony.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment Monday morning.
Jesse D. Weeks, 40, of 357 Keyes Ave, Upper Apt., was charged by city police on Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Monday at about 3:30 a.m., Mr. Weeks kicked in a door belonging to Holly Gould at her apartment on Huntington Street, damaging the door and its casing.
Mr. Weeks was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment Monday morning.
Ms. Gould requested a stay-away order of protection against Mr. Weeks as well.
Dakota J. Marzano, 27, of 213 South Rutland St., was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree offering a false instrument for filing.
According to police records, on Sunday at about 7 p.m., Mr. Marzano provided a report to police stating that his foot had been run over by a vehicle, when no such thing had happened.
Mr. Marzano was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Brandon C.D. Johnston, 21, of 240 Moulton St., was charged by city police on Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to police records, on Sunday at about 6:35 p.m., at 1708 Ohio Street, Apt. 38, Mr. Johnston possessed a nine-millimeter handgun and a 31-round nine millimeter ammo feeding device. He pointed the loaded weapon at a 14-year-old boy, placing the child in fear for his safety.
Mr. Johnston was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing Sunday. Mr. Johnston remains in the Jefferson County Jail as of Monday, according to court records.
