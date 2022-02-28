WATERTOWN — Daniel D. Renvill, 28, of 1030 Arsenal St., Apt. 418, was charged by city police on Sunday with acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to police records, on Sunday outside their apartment building, Mr. Renvill pushed his wife into the pavement while she was holding their infant child.
Mr. Renvill was arrested and given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Marc M. Justice, Jr., 22, of 527 LeRay St., Apt. 1, was charged by city police on Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday at his apartment complex, Mr. Justice engaged in a domestic dispute with a female. He ran at her while yelling, and then stood directly in her way and continued to yell.
Mr. Justice was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Richardo M. Clairsainvil, 26, of 127 Spring Ave., Apt. C20, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the Paddock Club bar in the Paddock Arcade, Mr. Clairsainvil possessed a Taurus G3 9mm handgun, loaded with fourteen rounds. He also possessed a large-capacity magazine capable of holding up to 15 rounds.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, and held in jail pending arraignment.
Kiara M. Jackson, 21, of 775 Oswego Ave, Apt. 122 B, Fort Drum, was charged alongside Mr. Clairsainvil by city police on Sunday with second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as tampering with physical evidence.
According to police records, Ms. Jackson possessed a loaded Taurus G3 9mm handgun, with a loaded magazine, in the front waistband of her jeans. She also possessed a 15-round loaded magazine.
According to police records, Ms. Jackson had picked up the loaded gun, which had been dropped by another person, and concealed it in her jeans. She then fled to prevent police from securing the weapon.
Ms. Jackson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held in jail pending an arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.