WATERTOWN — Marks G. Horton, 41, of 555 Mill Street, Upper Apt., was charged with third-degree falsely reporting an emergency, petit larceny and criminal mischief with intent to damage property by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, at about 7 a.m., Mr. Horton kicked in the door of Ronald Delair’s apartment at 557 Mill Street, Upper Apt. causing the door to come apart. He then stole about 7 bags of returnable cans from Mr. Delair.
At about 8 a.m. Sunday, Mr. Horton told a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy that he had observed two elderly men with long guns enter his residence, stating that they “looked like they were going after someone. After several officers arrived on scene and investigated the claims, they found the report was false.
