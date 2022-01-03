WATERTOWN — Skylar M. Willsie, 20, 0f 7001 Austin Rd., Glenfield was charged by city police on Sunday in Copenhagen withfour counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree aggravated unlicensed of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
According to police records, on Oct. 14 Mr. Willsie drove his Ram truck at 104 miles-per-hour into a 2018 Dodge Durango on Arsenal Street. Police say he endangered the lives of the two passengers in his own vehicle, as well as the two passengers in the Dodge Durango.
Mr. Willsie was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Dale C. Groff, 46, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Monday with trespass.
According to police records, 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 18, Mr. Groff remained on the premises of a condemned Franklin Street home after police told him he was not permitted at the house.
Mr. Groff was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Joshua I. Belcher, 43, of 117 S. Indiana Ave., was charged by city police on Sunday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, second-degree obstructing government administration and three traffic violations.
According to police records, Mr. Belcher was arrested on DWI charges and taken back to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing. There, he pulled his had away from a uniformed officer while he was undergoing fingerprinting, and refused to provide his fingerprints.
Mr. Belcher was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Frederick T. Goodwin, 55, of 120 S. Pearl Ave., was cited by city police on Sunday for violating the city of Watertown’s animal running at large ordinance.
Police did not provide more information about the citation. The city’s municipal code includes an entry that requires dog owners to keep their dogs from becoming public nuisances, which is when the animal constantly makes noise, causes personal injury or property damage, chases vehicles or pedestrians, roams in a pack or other unsatisfactory behaviors.
Mr. Goodwin was given a citation to appear before Watertown city court.
Michael W. Walters, 35, of 518 Waite Ave., was charged by city police on Sunday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen property and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
According to police records, on Oct. 14 of last year Mr. Walters was in possession of a brown purse containing multiple items, including two credit cards, belonging to Kimberly Parker.
Mr. Walters was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.