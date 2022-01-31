WATERTOWN — Miranda M. Misercola, 35, Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI with a child, endangering the welfare of a child and a traffic violation.
According to police records, Ms. Misercola was stopped at 1:12 a.m. at Keyes Avenue and Washington Street after she allegedly caused an accident at the intersection of Ten Eyck Street, Keyes Avenue and Washington Street.
Police records allege Ms. Misercola, in a 2013 Dodge Avenger, drove into traffic on Washington Street where she was struck by a 2019 GMC SUV traveling south. The struck the Dodge on the rear passenger side, before sliding into a snow pile along the side of the road.
Ms. Misercola was driving with a 13-year-old passenger, and the driver of the GMC SUV had two adult passengers in her vehicle.
Ms. Misercola submitted a breath test showing her blood alcohol content was 0.20%, enough to elevate her charge to a felony. Drunk driving with a passenger under 15 is another felony charge, under Leandra’s Law.
Ms. Misercola was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to City Court.
