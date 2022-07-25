WATERTOWN — Ricky J. Herzig, II, 40, of 414 Fairview St. was charged by city police on Monday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Herzig stole an amplified, valued at $250, from his former girlfriends vehicle on Sunday evening.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
WATERTOWN — Ricky J. Herzig, II, 40, of 414 Fairview St. was charged by city police on Monday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Herzig stole an amplified, valued at $250, from his former girlfriends vehicle on Sunday evening.
Mr. Herzig was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held for an arraignment hearing.
Raymond S. Elliot, 35, of 283 State St., Apt. 411, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Elliot broke kitchen dishes and a kitchen cabinet during a domestic dispute at his apartment on Sunday evening, in violation of refrain-from order of protection. Police said Mr. Elliot caused $150 in damages.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held for arraignment.
Kaitlyn N. Beaumont, 28, of 113 N. Meadow St., was charged by city police on Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police, Ms. Beaumont broke a window pane at her neighbors home by hitting it with a rock at about 7 p.m. Sunday.
Ms. Beaumont was given an appearance ticket for her charge.
Rand W. Trumbo, Jr., 23, of 848 Morrison St., Upper Apt., was charged by city police on Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Trumbo violated the terms of a stay-away order of protection when he kicked a 24-year-old female in the head, back and arm during a domestic dispute on Sunday afternoon.
Police say Mr. Trumbo also slammed a glass door into her left elbow, causing a large laceration.
Mr. Trumbo was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held in jail pending arraignment.
Tyrele T. Davis, 32, of 1815 Olmstead Dr. was charged by city police with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Davis violated the terms of a stay-away order of protection issued out of family court when he attempted to enter the protected party’s residence on Saturday afternoon.
Mr. Davis was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.