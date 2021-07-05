WATERTOWN – Kimberly A. Catalano, 36, of 903 W. Main St., was charged with criminal mischief and second-degree harassment by city police on Friday.
According to police records, at about 8:20 p.m. Friday at her home, Ms. Catalano engaged in a domestic dispute with Nicholas Catalano, and caused $478 worth of damage to a television when she pushed it off a stand. She also pushed Mr. Catalano, causing him to hit his back on a door frame.
Ms. Catalano was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where she was processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Ms. Catalano was released from custody on Saturday according to Jefferson County jail records.
Devon J. Wilson, 18, of 229 W. Main St., Apt. 2, was charged with second-degree harassment by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, at about 6 p.m. Saturday at 502 Academy Street, Apt. 2, Mr. Wilson sent a voice message via Facebook Messenger threatening to murder and dismember Pearl Holmes, and then walked to her Academy Street apartment, making Ms. Holmes fear for her life.
Mr. Wilson was arrested, taken to the PSB, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Francis G. Richardson, 28, of 130 E. Hoard St., was charged by city police with disorderly conduct for alleged violent behavior on Saturday.
According to police records, at about 11:08 p.m. Saturday at the bus interchange on Arcade Street, Mr. Richardson was yelling and screaming at a female, and had to be held back from attempting to fight her.
Mr. Richardson was arrested, taken to the PSB, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Shawn M. Traynor, 26, of 614 Hamlin St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing with a weapon by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, at about 6:18 p.m. Saturday at 100 Mechanic St., Mr. Traynor pointed an imitation pistol at Marco Backus, Joshua Peto and Dustin Stacy during an argument, making the three men fear for their safety. Mr. Traynor was additionally charged specifically with holding the fake weapon on Mr. Backus.
Mr. Traynor was arrested and taken to the PSB and issued an appearance ticket for his charges.
Desmond L. Bond, 31, of 600 Lillian St., Apt. 2, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and criminal mischief by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 46 Public Square, Mr. Bond disobeyed a court-issued refrain-from order of protection when he went to the apartment of Elisabeth Singh and engaged in a domestic dispute with her. During the dispute, Mr. Bond stomped on Ms. Singh’s cell phone, shattering the screen protector.
Mr. Bond was arrested, taken to the PSB, processed and held pending arraignment.
Mr. Bond was released from custody on Sunday after his arraignment hearing, according to Jefferson County jail records.
