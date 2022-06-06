Blotter: Watertown city police activity for Monday, June 6
- WATERTOWN — John A. Ellsworth, 27, of 823 Water St., Was charged by city police on Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt. According to police records, Mr. Ellsworth violated an order of protection when he sent the protected party a text message at about 5 p.m. Friday. He was given an appearance ticket to appear in city court for his charge. Pauley R. Buckley, 19 of Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday with criminal trespass. According to police records, Mr. Buckley entered the Emerson Place residence of Natasha Newton at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday and remained there without permission. He was given an appearance ticket to appear in city court for his charge. John C.M. O’Connor, 42, of 115 Bartlett Road, Sackets Harbor, was charged by city police on Saturday with driving while intoxicated, failure to stop and speeding. Police did not provide Mr. O’Connor’s blood alcohol content. He was arrested in the 100 block of South Meadow Street. He was given an appearance ticket to return to city court for his charges. Klair R. West, 31, of 345 Factory St., Apt 4., was charged by city police on Friday with falsely reporting an incident. According to police records, on Friday Ms. West called police to report an overdose at a Starbuck Avenue apartment, causing a response from EMS, fire and police. According to police records, Ms. West said she called in the report because she believed the occupant of the apartment was “hacking her cell phone.” Ms. West was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket. Jacob G. Liebig, 30, of 46 Public Square, Apt. 302, was charged by city police on May 31 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. According to police records, Mr. Liebig possessed methamphetamine at his home on May 31. He was given an appearance ticket to appear in city court for his charge.
