WATERTOWN — Justin M. Lawrence, 22, of 614 Beach Road, Gouverneur, was charged with third degree criminal possession of a weapon and attempted petit larceny by city police at 9:17 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, Mr. Lawrence searched through the vehicle of Ein Hainline, intending to steal property, before he was confronted by a bystander, Jered Lacks. Mr. Lawrence then produced a folding knife, held it at his side and stepped towards Mr. Lacks. Mr. Lawrence was previously charged with aggravated harassment out of the town of Alexandria in December of 2016.
Mr. Lawrence was held in jail pending arraignment.
Comfort A. Walker, 34, of 651 Olive St., was charged with disorderly conduct for unreasonable noise by city police at 6:49 p.m. Saturday. According to police, Ms. Walker was charged after yelling at a uniformed police officer repeatedly, after being asked to lower her voice. Police say that several residents in the area left their homes to investigate the disturbance.
