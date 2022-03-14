WATERTOWN — Christopher P. Gibson, 35, of 22 Emerson Place, was charged by city police on Monday with second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing.
According to police records, at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday at his home, Mr. Gibson choked his girlfriend multiple times during a domestic incident.
Mr. Gibson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing in city court.
Kyle F. Towles, 36, of 435 Mullin St., was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Towles tackled a female victim and took her phone when she said she was going to call 911 during a domestic incident.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Billy J. Kyne, 45, of 46 Public Square, Apt. 207, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, during a domestic dispute with his partner, Mr. Kyne struck the male victim with his hand, causing him to drop his cell phone. Mr. Kyne also prevented his partner from leaving the bedroom for about 4 to 5 minutes by standing in front of the closed door and refusing to move.
Mr. Kyne was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing. His partner verbally requested a stay-away order of protection.
Jamey L. Vaughan, 42, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal trespass, and arrested on a bench warrant for an unrelated charge.
According to police records, Ms. Vaughan was arrested at 328 S. Rutland St..
She was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Desiree M. Wilmarth, 34, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal impersonation.
According to police records, Ms. Wilmarth provided the name of Vaughn A.A. Davis to city police officers in order to hide from a probation warrant out for her arrest from St. Lawrence County.
Ms. Wilmarth was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released to the custody of the New York State Police for an unrelated warrant.
