WATERTOWN — Housery L. Rodriguez, 39, of 920 Metcalf Ave., Bronx, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, on Sunday at about 4:50 p.m., Mr. Rodriguez stole an iPhone 12 Max Pro from Laurena Chapin as she talked on it.
Mr. Rodriguez was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment in the county’s new Centralized Arraignment Part court Sunday night.
Mr. Rodriquez was returned to the custody of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility after his arraignment.
Alex J. Soluri, 42, of 648 Grant Street, Apt. 1, was charged with third-degree assault by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, at about 11 p.m. Friday at the Full Circle Bar and Grill on Leray Street, Mr. Soluri punched, slapped and kicked Riley Delong in his head, face and upper body. Mr. Delong suffered fractures to his neck in three places after the attack.
Mr. Soluri was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, and held pending arraignment in CAP court Sunday night.
Cayla J. Bonilla, 19, a homeless Watertown resident, was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree possession of a weapon and aggravated contempt of a court order by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday at 1006 Academy St, Apt. 1, Ms. Bonilla cut Jeremy Scott on his arm with a serrated knife during a domestic dispute. Police said Mr. Scott had to go to the hospital and get stitches to close the wound. Ms. Bonilla was in violation of an order of protection issued against her in Watertown City Court.
Ms. Bonilla was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment in CAP court Sunday night.
Ms. Bonilla was returned to the custody of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility after her arraignment hearing.
Amanda K. Cole, 35, of 154 Breen Ave., was charged by city police on Sunday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving a vehicle across a sidewalk, and other traffic infractions.
According to police records, at about 20:47 Ms. Cole was driving her car in the 500 block of Pearl Street with a blood alcohol content of 0.25%.
She has also been convicted of DWI once before, on Feb. 9, 2016.
Ms. Cole was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with appearance tickets.
