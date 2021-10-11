WATERTOWN — Michael J. Duff, 28, of 525 Mundy St., was charged by city police on Sunday with resisting arrest and fifth-degree criminal possession of a stolen property.
According to police records, at about 11:46 p.m., Mr. Duff knowingly possessed a stolen green Slammer GT Bike belonging to Jeffrey Moore-Sykes. Mr. Duff allegedly fled on foot after being advised he was under arrest. Mr. Duff was apprehended and laid on his stomach with his hands underneath him which did not allow for patrols to handcuff.
Mr. Duff was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending his arraignment Monday.
Makenzie N. Roberts, 26, of 1009 Academy St., was charged with petit larceny and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. Roberts intentionally harassed, annoyed, and alarmed Gurdip Samra when she threw candy at him, which struck him in the face.
Ms. Roberts is also accused of stealing eight to 10 single-serve french vanilla creamers from Sunoco at 610 State St. in Watertown.
Ms. Roberts was transported to the PSB where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable in City Court.
