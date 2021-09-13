WATERTOWN — Christopher D. Larkins, 24, of 10019 Cobbsville Rd., Adams, was charged by city police on Sunday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after having his license suspended two dozen times.
According to police records, at about 7 p.m. Sunday, Mr. Larkins was pulled over for a speeding violation on East Main Street in the city. There, police found he was driving with a suspended license. Mr. Larkins had 24 suspensions from 10 separate dates, all given for failing to answer a court summons.
Mr. Larkins license was most recently suspended on Saturday.
Mr. Larkins was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and released with two traffic tickets.
George W. Stever, 30, of 115 N. Hamilton St., was charged by city police on Sunday with third-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Sept. 8 Mr. Stever used a rock to intentionally damage a vehicle belonging to Scott Flora. Mr. Stever smashed the windshield and dented the hood, causing $830 in damage.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Algera J. Cunningham, 32, of 22418 Eacho Dr., was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police did not provide more detail about the details of Ms. Cunningham’s charges. She was given a traffic ticket and released at the scene of her arrest.
