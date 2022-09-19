WATERTOWN — Brandon D. Harten, 26, of 149 Coleman Ave, was charged by city police on Monday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Harten filled his vehicle with about $24 worth of gasoline and then drove away without paying at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 16, at the North Massey Street Stewart’s Shops.
Mr. Harten was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Rico T. Ashley, 22, of 20638 Bagram Rd, Apt. 289, Fort Drum, was charged by city police on Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. Ashley was observed with a large group of other individuals fighting at about 1:41 a.m. Sunday, outside of Whistler’s Tavern on Public Square.
Police records state Mr. Ashley attempted to push past bar staff to continue fighting, even after he was removed from the scrum.
Mr. Ashley was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released to military police custody with an appearance ticket.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.