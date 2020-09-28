WATERTOWN — Rebecca L. Eugene, 38, of 1135 Bronson Street, was charged with petit larceny and fourth degree grand larceny by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, on July 24, at 12:45 a.m., Ms. Eugene stole a wallet from Desmond Awangya from the Double Deuce bar on State Street. The wallet contained $800, as well as a debit card.
Ms. Eugene was taken to the Jefferson County public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Catherine M. Melhuish, 35, of 204 E. Main Street, Apt. 3, was charged with trespassing by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, Ms. Melhuish entered the Stewarts’ Shops location on North Massey Street, after being told she was no longer welcome at that location.
Ms. Melhuish was processed and released on scene with an appearance ticket.
Roderick D. Parker, 20, of 207 Welthea Avenue, Apt. 659D, was charged with violating a municipal noise ordinance.
According to police records, Mr. Parker was processed and released on scene with an appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.