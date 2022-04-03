WATERTOWN — Matthew P. Bowman, 31, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Sunday with criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Bowman smashed a basement window belonging to Pamela F. Bowman, valued at $250 on Friday afternoon.
In a separate incident, Mr. Bowman was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Mr. Bowman remained in the house at 132 Stuart St., during a domestic incident, after being asked to leave.
Mr. Bowman was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Jodi L. Hall, 49, of 118 Francis St., was charged by city police on Saturday with falsely reporting an incident to police.
According to police records, on Saturday afternoon Ms. Hall called 911 to report she had been choked during a domestic incident with her husband, which did not in fact occur.
Ms. Hall was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where she was given an appearance ticket.
Rennel K. Crayton, 30, of 26637 Falcon Ln, Evans Mills, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree harassment, second-degree criminal trespass and acting in a manner to injure a child under age 17.
According to police records, during a domestic incident at a home on Scio Street, Mr. Crayton struck a female victim in the face with a closed fist, while she held a 11-month-old female child. He also struck the female victim on the wrist.
Police say Mr. Crayton also remained at the Scio Street home without permission.
Mr. Crayton was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Richard A. Anson, 30, of 632 Mundy St., was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Friday afternoon at 632 Mundy St., Mr. Anson tipped over a LG television valued at $1,749.99.
Mr. Anson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was held in jail pending arraignment.
