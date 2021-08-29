WATERTOWN — Tylor S. Woodard, 22, of 572 Pearl St., Apt. 1, was charged by city police on Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and criminal mischief of breathing.
According to police records, on Saturday at about 11:45 p.m., at his apartment, during a domestic dispute, Mr. Woodard shoved Shayna R. Chapman and shoved her again in the face with his palm.
He also placed his hand around her neck and applied pressure, causing Ms. Chapman to fear she would be choked to death. Mr. Woodard also jumped on top of Ms. Chapman and forcefully took her cell phone knowing she was going to call 911.
Mr. Woodard was arrested Sunday morning at 12:08 a.m., taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Shamire S. Groce, 29, of 1522 5th Armored Division Dr., Apt. 244, was charged by city police on Sunday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content above 0.08%, refusing to take a breath test and a one-way road violation.
According to police records, Mr. Groce was arrested on Public Square at 2:14 a.m. Sunday morning, and eventually provided a breath test showing he had a BAC of 0.16%.
Logan Cofield, IV, 31, of 24088 State Rt. 12, was charged by city police on Saturday with three counts of second-degree criminal contempt of a court order.
According to police records, Mr. Cofield violated a stay-away order of protection issued out of the town of Orleans court, held against him for Watertown resident Eccron Nieves. Police say Mr. Cofield was found staying at Ms. Nieves house on Olmstead Drive in the city on Saturday afternoon.
Mr. Cofield was also subject to stay-away orders of protection held against him for a 6-year-old male abd a 3-year-old at the residence.
Mr. Cofield was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
