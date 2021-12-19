Blotter: Watertown city police activity for Sunday, Dec. 19
- WATERTOWN — Aaron S. Fuller, 20, a Watertown resident without a listed address, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing. According to police records, at about 12:09 a.m. Sunday in a room at the Adirondack Efficiencies motel on Arsenal Street, Mr. Fuller struck Jenna Wilker, 22, in her face with a lamp, breaking several of her facial bones and leaving a laceration. He then placed both of his hands around her neck, applying pressure and preventing Ms. Wilker from breathing or receiving blood to her brain. Police records also state that Mr. Fuller kicked and spit on a police officer who was arresting him. He was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was held pending arraignment. Krashella L. McKnight, 37, of 650 Bronson St., Apt. A, was charged by city police on Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment. According to police records, Ms. McKnight violated the terms of a refrain-from order of protection when she slapped Christopher Louvat in the face at her apartment. Ms. McKnight was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where she was held pending arraignment. Desmond L. Bond, 32, of 600 Lillian St., Apt. 2, was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct. According to police records, Mr. Bond repeatedly yelled outside of his residence at about 9 p.m. Saturday. He was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Blotter: Watertown city police activity for Sunday, Dec. 19
- Lewis County Health System no longer operating Harrisville clinic
- Oswego County Fishing and Hunting Guide now available
- SUNY Oswego’s Launch It 2021 honors, supports student entrepreneurs
- Oswego County offices will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s
- Phoenix, Fulton, and Oswego support Shop with a Hero
- High school wrestling: Indian River shows dedication with another North Country invite victory
- Opera skills born on a Croghan farm take a Lewis County talent to television
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.