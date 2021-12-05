WATERTOWN — Rafael E. Cabrera-Jones, 26, a Watertown resident who is homeless, was charged by city police on Friday with third-degree criminal mischief and obstructing government administration.
According to police records, on Friday at about 1 p.m., Mr. Cabrera-Jones intentionally damaged a dresser, mirror and bed frame belonging to Transitional Living Services. Police said Mr. Cabrera-Jones caused about $867 in damage.
When police attempted to arrest Mr. Cabrera-Jones, he jumped from a second-story window of the TLS building on South Pleasant Street, fleeing the area on foot.
Mr. Cabrera-Jones was apprehended minutes later by city police on Boyd Street, at an adjacent address.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Lisa M. Kish, 38, of 652 Bronson Street, Apt. B, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, on Friday at about 8 p.m., Ms. Kish allowed Rebecca Caplicki, who holds a stay-away order of protection against Ms. Kish, into her home on Bronson Street.
She was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
