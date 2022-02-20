WATERTOWN — Shawna M. Bowman, 27, of 109 N. Rutland St., was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. Bowman made a Facebook post, tagging a 23-year-old female from Watertown, stating she would slap the woman every time she saw her.
Ms. Bowman was given an appearance ticket for her charge.
Nichole T. McLean, 35, of 3253 State Route 37, Ogdensburg, was charged by city police in the town of Alexandria on a warrant.
Police did not say what Ms. McLean’s warrant is for. She was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
