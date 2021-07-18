WATERTOWN — Louis Casares, 43, of 110 Commerce Park Dr., Apt. 342, was charged by city police on Sunday with driving without a license, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and following too close.
According to police records, Mr. Casares had a 0.20% blood alcohol content when measured, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%. He also has two prior DWI convictions within the past 10 years, elevating the DWI and aggravated DWI charges to felonies.
Mr. Casares was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held for arraignment in City Court Sunday morning.
Cleveland Ballard, 23, who is homeless, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree obstructing government administration.
According to police records, Mr. Ballard allegedly ran away from uniformed city police officers who were investigating a weapons complaint, even after being told to stop.
Mr. Ballard was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and issued an appearance ticket for his charge. He was then turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant.
Jamell B. Morgan, 33, of 110 Commerce Park Dr., Apt. 143, was charged by city police on Friday with trespassing.
According to police records, at about 8:51 p.m. Friday, Mr. Morgan allegedly acted in a disorderly way in the Samaritan Medical Center emergency room, and refused to leave when asked.
Mr. Morgan was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Hunter R. Matthews, 22, of 423 Seward St., was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, at about 6:20 p.m. Friday Ms. Matthews allegedly illegally entered the house at 244 N. Rutland St.
Ms. Matthews was arrested at the scene, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Graig A. Bush, Jr., 25, also of 423 Seward St., was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, at about 6:20 p.m. Friday Mr. Bush allegedly illegally entered the house at 244 N. Rutland St. with Ms. Matthews.
Mr. Bush was arrested at the scene, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
