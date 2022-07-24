WATERTOWN — Catie A.L. Finley, 23, of 1708 Ohio St., Apt. 36, was charged by city police on Saturday with endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Ms. Finley allowed her 2-year-old son to sleep in a broken pack-and-play crib with a broken collapsible arm for three days. Police say the child could have been hurt and was unsupervised.
Police say Ms. Finley also let her 2-year-old son, 5-year-old son and 9-month-old son to sleep on uncovered, urine-soiled mattresses and sit in unchanged diapers for extended periods of time.
Ms. Finley was given an appearance ticket to appear in city court for her charges.
Joshua C. Elzinga, 33, of 210 S. Indiana Ave., was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree grand larceny and second-degree burglary.
According to police records, at about 4 p.m. on July 23, Mr. Elzinga entered the house at 758 Gotham St. and stole multiple tools with a combined value of about $7,500, which belong to Matthew T. Schirmer, 33, of Antwerp.
Mr. Elzinga was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, and held for arraignment.
