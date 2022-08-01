WATERTOWN — Jonathon S. Davis, 32, of 508 Lansing St.,was charged by city police on Sunday with third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
According to city police records, Mr. Davis grabbed Emillie M. Spies, 18, and pulled her into a car he was inside of during a domestic incident Sunday. He then pried her $1,000 iPhone 13 Pro Max from her hands and threw it, breaking the device.
Mr. Davis was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released.
Edward J. Blake, III, 38, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Blake went to the residence of the protected party, a 42-year-old woman, at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
Carol L. Schneider, 71, of 318 Gotham St., Apt. A., was cited by city police on Sunday with unlawful dumping.
Ms. Schneider was given an appearance ticket to return to city court for the citation.
