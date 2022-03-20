WATERTOWN — Patrick L. Collins, II, 41, of 502 Academy St., Right Apt., was charged by city police on Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, during a domestic indident on March 9 Mr. Collins smashed a female victim’s laptop and shattered her apartment window. This was in violation of a stay away order of protection issued out of Watertown town court in February.
In a separate incident, Mr. Collins was also charged with another count of first degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, on March 15 Mr. Collins again visited the female victim’s apartment at 355 Winslow St., and threatened to set the building on fire during a domestic incident.
Mr. Collins was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment.
