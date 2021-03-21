Blotter: Watertown city police activity for Sunday, March 21
- WATERTOWN — Tashina M. Thompson, 26, of 2428 North 29th Street, Philadelphia, Penn., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief by Watertown city police on Sunday. According to police records, at 12:29 a.m. Sunday morning at 1204 Superior St., Apt. H10, Ms. Thompson cut the power cord of a 20-inch Areospeed brand box fan, with a value of $20, during a domestic incident with Gino McCoy. Ms. Thompson was arrested, taken to the Jefferson County public safety building, processed and held pending video arraignment. Bryant C. Bearfield, III, 35 of 8565 Jackson Loop, Apt. D., Fort Drum, was charged with driving while intoxicated and an unsafe turn for failing to signal by Watertown city police on Saturday. According to police documents, Mr. Bearfield refused to submit a chemical test to determine his blood alcohol content. Mr. Bearfield was released to the custody of military police with an appearance ticket to return to the Watertown City Court at a later date. Schevon W. Reece, 37, of 356 North Colorado Ave, Lower Apt., was charged with third degree criminal trespass by city police on Friday. According to police reports, Mr. Reece was arrested at City Hall at 3:45 p.m. Friday, for an incident that occurred at 3 a.m., March 2, at 354 North Colorado Ave. Police say Mr. Reece unlocked the front door and entered that residence, belonging to Dylan M. Eisenhauer, without permission. Mr. Reece was arrested, taken to the Jefferson County public safety building, processed and released with a summons to appear in Watertown City Court at a later date. Michelle R. House, 53, of 559 LeRay Street, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving without a license, and a traffic violation. According to police records, Ms. House was given an appearance ticket for her charges and released on-scene.
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- UPDATE: Missing Colton woman found in good health
- Blotter: Watertown city police activity for Sunday, March 21
- Hannibal student earns flute solo with statewide high school honor band
- Call for entries — the 25th annual Oswego County Student Art Show and Competition
- Make It Happen 20K series registration now open
- Pulaski school-based health centers provide on-site primary care for enrolled students
- Sunday Portrait: Lowville grad’s body of work proves inspirational
- Below the depths: Working to identify a piece of local maritime history
Most Popular
-
College men’s hockey: St. Lawrence University upsets Quinnipiac for ECAC Hockey championship
-
Watertown pastor grateful for ‘excellent’ response following crash that trapped passenger with broken femur
-
Stefanik vs. Cuomo: While governor faces scandals, north country congresswoman leads public drive against him
-
Below the depths: Working to identify a piece of local maritime history
-
Newspaper producers vow to fight recycling legislation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.